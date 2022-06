Around one in seven 65-year-olds were in income poverty in late 2020 due to the state pension age rising from 65 to 66. A key effect of the rise, between late 2018 and late 2020, was that 65-year-olds missed out on pension income of £142 per week on average, said the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank.

ADVOCACY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO