Louisiana State Police Working to Identify Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash on LA 1041. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 18, 2022, that on Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1041, near Dewey Lane, in St. Helena Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. An unidentified vehicle was discovered eastbound on LA Hwy 1041 during the initial investigation. The unidentified vehicle exited the roadway to the left for unknown reasons and collided with a culvert. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames after impact.

19 HOURS AGO