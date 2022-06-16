Semi driver cited in Coldwater crash involving train

Coldwater Train Crash (Courtesy of WCSM Radio)

COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was heading east on West Main Street and stopped in traffic west of the railroad crossing at West Main Street and First Street. The semi then continued east through the rail crossing and was hit by a 1978 General Motors train that was heading northeast on the RJ Corman railroad tracks.

Upon hitting the semi, the trailer was pushed into The Mr. Shoppe, a men’s clothing store in Coldwater. The crash caused heavy damage to the building.

The trailer of the semi sustained “disabling damage” and the train had minor damage as a result of the crash, according to Miller.

An unoccupied vehicle parked on North First Street was also damaged in the crash.

The driver of the semi, Kwaku Wiredu, 44, of Columbus, was cited for failure to yield at a railroad grade crossing.

No one was injured during the incident.

News Center 7 has reached out to RJ Corman for comment on the incident and are awaiting a response.

As of Thursday afternoon, West Main Street, which is also State Route 219, remains closed in both direction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A Facebook post for The Mr. Shoppe said that until further notice, the store will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The post continued to say that there are two weddings this weekend that will continue to take place, but the business will be closed Saturday, June 18th.

