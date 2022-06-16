ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.

According to the park service, the man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders, who immediately began CPR. Emergency personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but the man died.

No further details are available.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

