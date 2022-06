We already knew this was the policy and after our service yesterday the gas fire is unsafe to use due to a hole in the back and is going to be removed and boarded up. We have radiators which are fine for me but my dad is old and gets cold and the radiator isn't enough for him. We are going to buy an electric fire but I assume it's going to be costly to run plus we would have to plug it into an extension plug. If it's boarded up is it safe to place an electric fire against that? I'm a worrier about things catching fire. Are there any alternatives that are cheaper to run that look like a traditional fire?

