Small business owners like myself have worked hard to persevere through the strains of the pandemic. Although we are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, Americans are still experiencing financial hardship as inflation reaches its highest level since 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While millions of families are wondering how they’re going to afford everyday necessities, they should not have to worry about losing their access to health care.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO