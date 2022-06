In an exciting discussion, the 12-time Grammy winner spoke about new music, his Vegas residency, and the key to longevity in the industry. John Legend has won just about every award imaginable, and he still feels that it isn’t enough. Even after having success in multiple industries, releasing seven superbly crafted albums, and achieving numerous accolades in film and television, he still maintains the drive to create music as if his life depended on it. It is why he is one of a select few to have achieved EGOT status, which is a person who has won the four major awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

