The cart return, and signs for curbside pick-up customers, are now out in the parking lot in front of the future Amazon Fresh grocery store in the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. A sign inside the store now reads "Gaithersburg," so that's where Amazon comes down on the subject (and leaves the door open for a more centrally-located Rockville store in the future). More has been added to the interior, but there still isn't anything on the many shelves yet. so opening day is still a ways off.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO