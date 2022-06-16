The Film Room: District Champs Again

The Film Room continues this spring with the Traverse City St. Francis baseball team.

Traverse City St. Francis wrapped up its regular season with a pair of games against Harbor Springs, preparing them for district play. They took on two familiar opponents in districts against Grayling and Elk Rapids and won both games by a combined 31-2 score, securing another district title.

9&10 Sports Director Matthew Doyle and St. Francis head coach Tom Passinault break down the key moments in the games that led them to regionals.