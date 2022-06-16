Man arrested in attack on woman in Leucadia

Sheriff's deputies arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of attacking a woman in her apartment in the Leucadia area Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home on Hygeia Avenue near Jacob Lane around 4:40 p.m. after a woman who lives at the residence said she was pushed into her apartment and strangled.

The victim told deputies she had returned home after walking her dog when she was approached from behind by a man who asked to use her bathroom. She said no, but as she opened her door, the man grabbed her and pushed her inside, sheriff's Sgt. George Crysler said in a statement.

"Another resident inside the house heard the commotion and came to her aid," Crysler said. "The resident fought with the suspect and ultimately forced the suspect out of the residence."

The victim provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle leaving the area and saw the man "suspiciously pull over to the side of the road where a female was jogging."

Deputies, believing that the suspect would assault the jogger, intervened and detained the man. They found condoms in the man's pockets and learned he was free on bail after a DUI arrest.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a sex crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and commission of a felony while on bail.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .