ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Man arrested in attack on woman in Leucadia

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Sheriff's deputies arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of attacking a woman in her apartment in the Leucadia area Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home on Hygeia Avenue near Jacob Lane around 4:40 p.m. after a woman who lives at the residence said she was pushed into her apartment and strangled.

The victim told deputies she had returned home after walking her dog when she was approached from behind by a man who asked to use her bathroom. She said no, but as she opened her door, the man grabbed her and pushed her inside, sheriff's Sgt. George Crysler said in a statement.

"Another resident inside the house heard the commotion and came to her aid," Crysler said. "The resident fought with the suspect and ultimately forced the suspect out of the residence."

The victim provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle leaving the area and saw the man "suspiciously pull over to the side of the road where a female was jogging."

Deputies, believing that the suspect would assault the jogger, intervened and detained the man. They found condoms in the man's pockets and learned he was free on bail after a DUI arrest.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a sex crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and commission of a felony while on bail.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR THEFTS FROM ELDERLY IN LEMON GROVE STORES

June 19, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – A suspect accused of robbing elderly victims inside grocery stores in Lemon Grove was arrested on June 10, thanks to help from the public, says Detective Freddy Herrero of the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s substation. A man believed to be the suspect was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Burglary Suspect Fatally Slams Into Pole | San Diego

06.17.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff’s received a call of a burglary taking place at a Pool House of an apartment/condo complex. They found the suspect driving away loaded with pool cleaning supplies in the back of a pick-up truck. They attempted to stop him. The driver fled from Vista into Oceanside at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control at the above intersection and went head-on into a traffic light. Deputies attempted to pull the man out of the truck, but the chemicals had spilled causing a dangerous muriatic gas cloud. Firefighters were in respiratory gear to pull the male out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene. One Deputy was hospitalized from inhaling fumes. he will be alright. The intersection is closed as HazMat crews are arriving to clean up the spill. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Crysler#Dui
NBC San Diego

Veterinarian, 88, Killed After Catching Burglar in Rolando Clinic: San Diego Police

An arraignment hearing was postponed Friday for a 37-year-old man who was expected to face a murder charge for allegedly killing an 88-year-old veterinarian who caught him burglarizing his Rolando-area clinic, authorities reported. San Diego police believe the veterinarian likely interrupted a burglary-in-progress at the veterinary clinic in the 7000...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountymagazine.org

FAKE OFFICER IN SILVER CAMRY PULLED OVER AT LEAT 10 MOTORISTS: DETECTIVES SEEK MORE VICTIMS

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonating a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stops in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

15-Year-Old Lemon Grove Teen Enters Plea, Denies Killing Classmate

A teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a fellow teen in Lemon Grove last weekend pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include murder. The 15-year-old juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, is accused of killing Omar Marquez, also 15. Sheriff's deputies found Omar...
LEMON GROVE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy