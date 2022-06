Spring is coyote pup season and often it is a misconception that seeing the animals during the day is an indication that they are sick or rabid. However, particularly with helpless young pups in early spring and summer, coyotes merely have more mouths to feed and thus more foraging to do, but Crenshaw County landowners and citizens have reported more frequent sightings this spring than in past years, including sightings at E.L. Turner Park.

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO