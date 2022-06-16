ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso to Publish Memoir ‘Possibility Is Your Superpower’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Studios executive is going to publish her first book, “Possibility Is Your Superpower,” a memoir about her Hollywood career after growing up in La Plata, Argentina. More from Variety. 'The Staircase' Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals He Shot More Explicit Scenes That Showed Character Exploring Sexuality...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

H.E.R. Files Lawsuit to Be Released From Her Label, MBK Entertainment

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter known as H.E.R., is suing MBK Entertainment, the record label owned by her longtime manager Jeff Robinson, for the rights to her music catalog. H.E.R. signed with Robinson in 2011, when she was 14 years old. According to legal documents cited by...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunners on Documentary Rules, the Actors’ Strengths and Baby Colin Robinson

“This is all really fun,” said Stefani Robinson, reflecting back on her career. “Making vampire dick jokes, are you joking me?”. The fourth season of FX’s vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on July 12, but before that, showrunners Robinson and Paul Simms delved into the characters’ Season 3 tribulations: Namely, the existential crisis faced by Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and the death and rebirth of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).
TV SERIES
SFGate

How Paramount+ and MTV Have Found Major Success in Nostalgia

It’s no secret that during 2020, many networks and streaming services leaned hard into nostalgia. Everyone was watching old feel-good movies and TV show reruns; famous casts were getting back together over Zoom for reunion specials that made people feel warm and fuzzy when the world was anything but. However, it’s a method that MTV’s “The Challenge,” produced by Bunim/Murray Prods., has been using for decades.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
SFGate

K-pop supergroup BTS says it's making time for solo projects

Global superstars BTS said they are taking time to focus on solo projects, but the company behind the groundbreaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite” talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. They just released a three-disc anthology album, “Proof," last week.
WORLD
SFGate

Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

MILAN (AP) — Denim, fringe and chunky rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year’s summer wardrobe emerging from the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews. Temperatures in Milan were unusually high and the fashion crowd scooted from show to show with the thermometer...
NFL
SFGate

Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows Among Five Cast in Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Goldbergs”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She-Hulk”), Nicholas Cirillo (“Outer Banks,” “Jesus Revolution”), Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Dear Edward”) and Niall Cunningham (“And Just Like That,” “Life in Pieces”) have all been cast in the series.
TV SERIES
SFGate

A Very SF Horoscope: Cancer season may usher in 2022’s happiest month yet

Among other sweet, nostalgic offerings, Cancer season 2022 in San Francisco features Cat Power inviting SF revelers to a “Sea of Love,” as she serenades Stern Grove in the heart of the season. The song is an apt metaphor for what this loving, nurturing water sign can deliver to our lives, especially if we can give our mooniest of moods space to breathe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher. Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Chris Evans Would Play Johnny Storm Over Captain America in MCU Return: ‘He Didn’t Get’ His Due

Chris Evans recently told MTV News that he’d be more interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm/Human Torch than as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the latter of whom he played for a decade in various MCU tentpoles. Evans played Human Torch in the negatively-reviewed “Fantastic Four” (2005) and its sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007). Both films pre-date the MCU, which launched in 2008 with the release of “Iron Man.”
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
MOVIES
SFGate

His Woman-Hating SciFi Went Viral in the ‘Manosphere.’ If She’d Known, Maybe She Would Have Seen Him Coming

Alicia Cardenas’s friends knew she had enemies, but they never thought she was in imminent danger. With her thick gray and black hair, piercings, and tattoos on nearly every inch of her body, Cardenas was both a physical force and an iron-willed artist who friends say wielded her words with purpose. She had no qualms telling fellow members of Denver’s piercing and tattoo scene — a community she had helped turn from a male-centric bastion of bikers and bros to a place of greater acceptance and inclusivity — that she would not tolerate anyone working with toxic men; she would publicly criticize exploitative apprenticeship practices. “It’s not like she went out there to make people pissed,” says Desiree Ortega-Stange, a close friend. “She was just calling people out on their shit.”
DENVER, CO
SFGate

She was ambushed by searing leg pain that struck without warning

In the hours before her life was upended, Megan Freedman had attended a memorable business dinner surrounded by cherished colleagues at a trendy restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "We'd had the most fun," recalled Freedman, the owner of a New York City fashion showroom who was...
SANTA MONICA, CA

