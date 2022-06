KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2007, Channon Christian, 21, and Chris Newsom, 21, were kidnapped and killed in Knoxville. The murders left a mark on the city, and their families pushed for years for policy changes to protect other people. Over more than a decade of trials and re-trials, juries convicted a group of five people — Coleman, Lemaricus Davidson, Letalvis Cobbins, George Thomas and Eric Boyd — with crimes relating to their deaths.

