The updated edition of the classic early '90s platformer is the latest giveaway in the GOG Summer Sale. How good is Flashback? So good that a couple of years ago we literally asked how it could possibly have been so good (opens in new tab) in 1992, the year the sidescrolling sci-fi epic from French developer Delphine was originally released. And if you've never before sampled its delights (or even if you have, way back when), you can now do so for free courtesy of GOG, which is giving Flashback away (opens in new tab) for the next couple of days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO