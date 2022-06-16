ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Revealing an Untold Story of the Emmett Till Lynching

By R.L. Ford
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 1955, the body of 14-year-old Chicagoan Emmett Till was found in Mississippi’s Tallahatchie River. He had been accused of wolf whistling at a white woman. The county sheriff ordered the body’s immediate burial in Mississippi, without informing Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till. But she demanded that her child be returned...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

H.E.R. Files Lawsuit to Be Released From Her Label, MBK Entertainment

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter known as H.E.R., is suing MBK Entertainment, the record label owned by her longtime manager Jeff Robinson, for the rights to her music catalog. H.E.R. signed with Robinson in 2011, when she was 14 years old. According to legal documents cited by...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunners on Documentary Rules, the Actors’ Strengths and Baby Colin Robinson

“This is all really fun,” said Stefani Robinson, reflecting back on her career. “Making vampire dick jokes, are you joking me?”. The fourth season of FX’s vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on July 12, but before that, showrunners Robinson and Paul Simms delved into the characters’ Season 3 tribulations: Namely, the existential crisis faced by Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and the death and rebirth of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).
TV SERIES
SFGate

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
SFGate

How Paramount+ and MTV Have Found Major Success in Nostalgia

It’s no secret that during 2020, many networks and streaming services leaned hard into nostalgia. Everyone was watching old feel-good movies and TV show reruns; famous casts were getting back together over Zoom for reunion specials that made people feel warm and fuzzy when the world was anything but. However, it’s a method that MTV’s “The Challenge,” produced by Bunim/Murray Prods., has been using for decades.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher. Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia...
TV SERIES
SFGate

His Woman-Hating SciFi Went Viral in the ‘Manosphere.’ If She’d Known, Maybe She Would Have Seen Him Coming

Alicia Cardenas’s friends knew she had enemies, but they never thought she was in imminent danger. With her thick gray and black hair, piercings, and tattoos on nearly every inch of her body, Cardenas was both a physical force and an iron-willed artist who friends say wielded her words with purpose. She had no qualms telling fellow members of Denver’s piercing and tattoo scene — a community she had helped turn from a male-centric bastion of bikers and bros to a place of greater acceptance and inclusivity — that she would not tolerate anyone working with toxic men; she would publicly criticize exploitative apprenticeship practices. “It’s not like she went out there to make people pissed,” says Desiree Ortega-Stange, a close friend. “She was just calling people out on their shit.”
DENVER, CO
SFGate

‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy