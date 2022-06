EDINBURG – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 512 illegal migrants in three large groups and disrupted a human stash house. Over the last 48 hours, RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 512 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo Counties. The groups were comprised of 276 family members, 146 unaccompanied children, and 90 single adults. The migrants are from Cuba, Central and South America. RGV agents have encountered over 100 large groups illegally entering the United States since October 2021, resulting in more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions. …

