Ready for those long, hot, humid, dog days of summer? The new season will officially start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. The solstice marks the first day of summer here in New Jersey and the rest of the northern hemisphere, and it will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight — because the North Pole will be tilted at its maximum direction toward the sun.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO