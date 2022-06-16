ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Anti-Oz Rally

 4 days ago

In State College earlier, an Anti Oz rally was held by Democrats. Taking part in the...

The Associated Press

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend

'Saving farmland protects the beauty and productivity of our state, the health of our environment, the vitality of our economy, and our ability to feed a growing population,' Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. The post Pa. moves to protect 32 farms in 18 counties from development | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Shapiro endorsed by firefighters union

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro for Governor on Friday in Harrisburg. The union represents over 7,000 career professional Fire Fighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics across Pennsylvania. “I am humbled and honored to have the support of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, and as Governor, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining history

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — They say you should walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Jane Welki from Dallas got a chance to do just that at Eckley's Miners Village on Sunday afternoon. And the footsteps she was following belonged to family. "My grandparents were breaker boys, worked in...
DALLAS, PA
butlerradio.com

First Polls Out For PA Governor and Senate

The first set of polls are out in the race for governor and senate in Pennsylvania. The new Suffolk/USA Today poll shows both Democratic candidates in front in the early stages of the race. John Fetterman showed an early nine point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Poll shows Fetterman leads Oz, with much closer race between Shapiro and Mastriano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first independent poll since the primary suggests John Fetterman has a substantial lead over Mehmet Oz, while the race for governor is much closer.Political editor Jon Delano takes a closer look at the Suffolk University Poll."John Fetterman has a nine-point lead right now over Mehmet Oz," said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.The pollster said he's surprised with Democrat Fetterman's lead over Republican Oz in the first independent poll of the U.S. Senate race.Fetterman leads Oz 46 percent to 37 percent with 13 percent undecided with 20 weeks to go before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Firearms Offense

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alex Santiago, age 40, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint on June 15, 2022, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

