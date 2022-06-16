State College Anti-Oz Rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already paying record-high prices for everything. Food, gas, and housing prices are already putting pressure on Pennsylvania citizens and might rise considerably more.
Pink flowers and a candle now rest at the site where a car struck a cyclist on June 9 in State College, while community members continue to grapple with a tragedy and borough officials discuss what comes next. The death of Jose Sajbin, a 36-year-old man with two children, has...
'Saving farmland protects the beauty and productivity of our state, the health of our environment, the vitality of our economy, and our ability to feed a growing population,' Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration wants to send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania households making less than $80,000 a year with some of the state's remaining American Rescue Plan funds. The PA Opportunity Program, as the initiative is known, would spend $500 million of the $2 billion the state still has in...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association endorsed Attorney General Josh Shapiro for Governor on Friday in Harrisburg. The union represents over 7,000 career professional Fire Fighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics across Pennsylvania. “I am humbled and honored to have the support of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, and as Governor, […]
Here we are in the middle of grilling season, with some folks doing a slow burn over buns. Seems the owners of Martin’s bread and buns donated a bunch of bucks to Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. That caused some of the anti-Donald Trump crowd to call for a boycott of the Chambersburg company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — They say you should walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Jane Welki from Dallas got a chance to do just that at Eckley's Miners Village on Sunday afternoon. And the footsteps she was following belonged to family. "My grandparents were breaker boys, worked in...
The first set of polls are out in the race for governor and senate in Pennsylvania. The new Suffolk/USA Today poll shows both Democratic candidates in front in the early stages of the race. John Fetterman showed an early nine point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for...
Peak fireworks season is almost here, and with just about everything costing more these days, we wanted to know if fireworks will fit into summer budgets. John Kaliszewski with Big Woodie's Fireworks on upper Peach St. has been in the fireworks business for 41 years. He said this time of...
What do you get when you combine colonial roots, “George Washington slept here,” an English-style citadel on one of the your main streets, Civil War battle scars, an Olympic gold medalist, one of the nation’s oldest active military posts and strong organizations dedicated to keeping all these stories straight?
HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
Lawmakers can start by returning some of that bulging budget surplus directly to the taxpayers.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first independent poll since the primary suggests John Fetterman has a substantial lead over Mehmet Oz, while the race for governor is much closer.Political editor Jon Delano takes a closer look at the Suffolk University Poll."John Fetterman has a nine-point lead right now over Mehmet Oz," said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.The pollster said he's surprised with Democrat Fetterman's lead over Republican Oz in the first independent poll of the U.S. Senate race.Fetterman leads Oz 46 percent to 37 percent with 13 percent undecided with 20 weeks to go before...
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alex Santiago, age 40, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint on June 15, 2022, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
