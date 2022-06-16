State College Anti-Oz Rally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first independent poll since the primary suggests John Fetterman has a substantial lead over Mehmet Oz, while the race for governor is much closer.Political editor Jon Delano takes a closer look at the Suffolk University Poll."John Fetterman has a nine-point lead right now over Mehmet Oz," said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.The pollster said he's surprised with Democrat Fetterman's lead over Republican Oz in the first independent poll of the U.S. Senate race.Fetterman leads Oz 46 percent to 37 percent with 13 percent undecided with 20 weeks to go before...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO