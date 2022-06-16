ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads 2022 TCA Awards Nominations: Full List

By Emily Longeretta
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman series “Abbott Elementary” is leading the pack. On Thursday, the Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the organization’s 38th Annual TCA Awards, focusing on TV content across multiple genres of the 2021-2022 TV season. The TCA consists of more than 200 professional journalists covering...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows Among Five Cast in Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Goldbergs”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She-Hulk”), Nicholas Cirillo (“Outer Banks,” “Jesus Revolution”), Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Dear Edward”) and Niall Cunningham (“And Just Like That,” “Life in Pieces”) have all been cast in the series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
SFGate

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunners on Documentary Rules, the Actors’ Strengths and Baby Colin Robinson

“This is all really fun,” said Stefani Robinson, reflecting back on her career. “Making vampire dick jokes, are you joking me?”. The fourth season of FX’s vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on July 12, but before that, showrunners Robinson and Paul Simms delved into the characters’ Season 3 tribulations: Namely, the existential crisis faced by Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and the death and rebirth of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Pamela Adlon
SFGate

How Paramount+ and MTV Have Found Major Success in Nostalgia

It’s no secret that during 2020, many networks and streaming services leaned hard into nostalgia. Everyone was watching old feel-good movies and TV show reruns; famous casts were getting back together over Zoom for reunion specials that made people feel warm and fuzzy when the world was anything but. However, it’s a method that MTV’s “The Challenge,” produced by Bunim/Murray Prods., has been using for decades.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher. Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy