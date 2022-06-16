ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Manga's 25 Best-Selling Series of 2022 (So Far)

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, it feels like manga is bigger than ever. From shonen to shojo and beyond, the industry is growing fast and readers are popping up all over the world. Of course, manga's increased popularity means sales are up, and some series are faring better than others. Not long...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Artist Outs the Manga's Most Frustrating Chore

The series creator behind Bleach has opened up about the surprising most challenging aspect of bringing the manga to life! Bleach is currently in the midst of celebrating its 20th anniversary and has been since having a huge revival with not only a proper return of the anime with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc but a new chapter taking place after the events of the main series. But with the new chapter also came the tease of a brand new arc as well, and thus fans have been wondering whether or not the creator would be returning for more someday.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Deku a Whole New Look

One surprising My Hero Academia has revealed a whole new kind of look for Izuku Midoriya! As My Hero Academia's Final Act continues in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the anime gets ready to come back with Season 6 later this Fall, all eyes are on Izuku as he tries to navigate his possible new hero future in the face of some incredibly overwhelming odds. The anime and manga are only going to get even more intense for the young hero from this point on, and he's going to go through a lot of changes before it's all over.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Spotlight Back on Midnight

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is really showing love to the R-Rated pro hero, Midnight! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga and anime action franchise is packed to the brim with a number of memorable heroes and villains over the course of the series' run thus far. The thing about having such a big world with so many characters at its disposal, however, is that many of them unfortunately do not get enough of the spotlight. This was true for many of the pro heroes at U.A. Academy as while they taught lessons, they did take a backseat to much of the actual hero action.
COMICS
epicstream.com

New Dragon Ball Super & Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Manga Chapters (June 2022) Are Now Available to Read

Shueisha and Viz Media have released the latest manga chapters for Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While the new Dragon Ball Super chapter continues the biggest battle of the Granolah the Survivor Arc (Goku and Vegeta vs. Gas), this month's chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations answers if Amado was actually killed by Code after the previous chapter's cliffhanger ending.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Just Brought Back One of Iron Man's Weirdest Gadgets

Over the past few years, Tony Stark has turned from a lesser-known superhero in Marvel's arsenal to a bonafide cultural phenomenon, with the iron Avenger's storylines being brought to life on the page and on the big screen. Along the way, the Iron Man armor has had some unique and incredibly specific upgrades, ranging from the deadly to the hilarious. The most recent issue of Iron Man, which has provided a sort of back-to-basics take on Tony's whole status quo, proved to have the latter in spades, bringing back one of the silliest elements he's ever added to his costume. Spoilers for Iron Man #20 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Releases Season 6 Trailer

My Hero Academia is on track to make a comeback this fall, and fans are keeping a close eye on the anime. After all, season six is going to be one of the anime's biggest to date. And at last, fans just got a peek at the new season thanks to a surprise trailer!
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
COMICS
ComicBook

Turning Red Manga Announced by Disney, Viz Media

Turning Red became a bonafide phenomenon when it premiered on Disney+, with viewers of all ages becoming obsessed with the Disney/Pixar film's delightful and emotional story. As much as the series surrounds the story of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) and her ability to turn into a giant red panda, one of the breakout elements of the film is definitely 4*Town, the film's fictional 1990s boy band. On Friday, it was announced that 4*Town's story will be told in a new medium, with the band getting their own canonical manga adaptation. The manga, Disney and Pixar's Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga, will be released by Viz Media in the second quarter of 2023, and will be written by Dirchansky and illustrated by KAlfee.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Funko Announces Anime's SDCC Exclusive Pops for 2022

July is growing closer by the day, and that means convention season is upon us at last. After going virtual for a few years, a number of major gatherings are back in person this July including San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, that means collectors will be out in full force including those who love Funko. And now, we have learned which anime will get exclusive releases at the event.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Thinks Certain Deleted Scene Should Have Stayed in the Series

There was always more to Moon Knight than met the eye throughout its first season, but there was even more than fans didn't get to see because it got left on the cutting room floor. Like with all projects, Moon Knight had scenes that were deemed unnecessary to include in the final cut, ultimately getting removed or altered in order to help the show's pace. Series star Oscar Isaac believes that one such scene, which was originally planned for the sixth episode, could have added more important context to the story had it remained.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Goku's new Ultra Instinct form. in a culmination of subplots that have been running through the current Granolah The Survivor story arc. Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter is now out, and it continues the climatic battle between Goku, Vegeta, and the last surviving Cerealian Granolah vs. the evil Heeters and their powerhouse brother, Gas. Before Goku and Vegeta ever set foot on Planet Cereal they were both seeking to better merge their respective new powers with their own Saiyan natures. Vegeta achieved the power of Ultra Ego, but for Goku, it was something very different...
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Gifts Luffy Their Highest Bounty Yet

One Piece is pushing forward this week with a big chapter, and it dropped enough reveals to keep fans busy during its summer hiatus. After all, the Wano saga is over, and the New World is coming to terms with the game-changing ordeal. Now, the World Government is beginning to respond on its own terms, and its reaction was to drop its highest bounty ever on Monkey D. Luffy.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Unveils Sad Final Season Blu-Ray Cover

Attack on Titan is set to bring its anime adaptation to a close next year, with Studio MAPPA set to return to see the Scout Regiment continue their mission of stopping Eren Jaeger and his newfound wave of Colossal Titans that are looking to murder anyone living outside of Paradis. Now, a new blu-ray set is slated to arrive that features a cover that unites the present and the past and takes fans back to a simpler time where the world was a little less complicated.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Adds Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji, Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Voice Actors

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is finally coming early next year and that means there will be new characters showing up in the anime. Interestingly, the new cast members have been revealed and it looks like the series is adding some heavy hitters. It has just been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen star Junya Enoki and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Natsuki Hanae will be playing important characters in the Christmas Showdown arc!
COMICS
Collider

'Trigun Stampede' Series Reboot Announced at Crunchyroll

Collider and fans must have been manifesting because Sony's anime streaming service Crunchyroll has acquired a new anime series from Toho titled Trigun Stampede. The series will be a rebirth of the classic fan favorite action manga series Trigun from writer Yasuhiro Nightow, and is announced for sometime next year. Twenty-five years after the original was serialized, Crunchyroll is bringing fans a revamp of the popular series with Nightow involved.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Showcases Anya's Biggest Save Yet

Spy x Family is gearing up for its midseason finale, but the second to last episode of the Spring debut has surprised with one of Anya Forger's biggest saves in the series yet! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series premiered as the biggest debut of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and like the rest of the schedule the series will be wrapping up its run with just one more episode before it comes back with new episodes in the Fall. That means these final episodes will be setting up the Forger Family for their future in the rest of the season.
COMICS

