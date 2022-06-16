Flavorful Ice Cream Shop to Open Another Storefront in Late 2022

Scoop Craft Creamery is headed to Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood. Scoop opened its Clear Lake location at 937 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster on Valentine’s Day 2021. Because of positive response from Clear Lake customers, the owners decided to open the Spring Branch storefront. “Spring Branch is a great area. It’s a great neighborhood already, but it’s got a lot of growth potential,” said Scoop co-owner Julian Haynes .

“We make all of our ice cream in-house,” Haynes explained. Haynes’ wife, Camille Haynes , is the head ice cream maker. “She does a great job creating the ice cream recipes and taking customer feedback,” Haynes said.

Guests can purchase the ice cream by the scoop, but more is on the menu. “We also have what we call modern, ice cream novelties. We have something called a Cereal Ice Cream Bar, which is essentially a cereal treat that’s stuffed with our ice cream.”

Scoop’s top seller is a Fruity Pebbles cereal bar stuffed with Lemon Poppy Seed ice cream. Another sweet treat is a Donut Ice Cream Sandwich that includes a donut without a hole surrounding a scoop of ice cream. Milkshakes, cold brew shakes, and cold brew coffees are also available.

If you can’t decide what you want, why not try an Ice Cream Flight? “My wife and I are into breweries and brewery culture, so we adopted the idea from the brewery scene. We thought it’d be cool to give customers a choice of four different flavors if they couldn’t just pick one,” Haynes said.

“We’re excited about the first shop in Clear Lake doing well, the second shop in Spring Branch coming up soon. We’re excited to be part of that Spring Branch community.”

The Spring Branch location is currently in the design and construction phase but is expected to open at 8207A Long Point Rd., Houston, TX 77055 in December. Daniel Chen with Houston Design Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Article updated to include contractor information.

