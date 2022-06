MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a pickup truck rolled into oncoming lanes along I-39 in Columbia Co. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the truck was heading south around 6 a.m. when it went off the Interstate near mile marker 19, on the northwest corner of Portage. The report did not provide a cause for the crash, but noted the truck rolled over and ended up in the northbound lanes.

PORTAGE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO