Cooper Raiff, is slowly but steadily making a name for himself in the indie circuits, he received critical acclaim for his 2020 coming-of-age dramedy Shithouse which he produced, wrote, edited, and played the lead role. Picked up for release by IFC Films after landing the SXSW’s Grand Jury Prize, and winning plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival, Raiff is definitely here to stay. Much as his first feature, Cha Cha Real Smooth is yet another film centered around the college experience, well at least the post-college experience. Like his first, he also not only plays the lead character, Andrew, but he is also the film’s writer and director.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO