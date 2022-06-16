ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD: Man punches police officer in Sheepshead Bay

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a Metropolitan Transportation Authority passenger with 10 prior arrests is now facing more charges after...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours target female motorists in New Dorp shopping area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are investigating a pair of carjackings reported less than 24 hours apart in a commercial section of New Dorp. At around 5 p.m. Friday, a male suspect approached an Infiniti G37 sitting idle outside a Northfield Bank, located in a shopping center on the 2700 block of Hylan Boulevard, an NYPD spokeswoman said Sunday. The perpetrator forced a 75-year-old woman out of the car, resulting in minor injuries, and fled in an unknown direction, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York Post

Gun-toting suspect released hours after Staten Island arrest

A Staten Island career criminal was back on the streets Saturday — one day after he was nabbed by cops with a loaded gun. Bessam Camacho, 27, was arrested after patrol officers found he was carrying a gun with seven rounds in the magazine on Benjamin Place in Arlington Friday night, the NYPD said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect threatened to kill woman during elevator robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect robs woman, 74, in Coney Island building: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn building on Wednesday, authorities said. The 74-year-old woman was in an elevator in a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. when the perpetrator pulled the victim’s purse and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Argument at Southport bistro led to shooting; suspect sought

The usually peaceful community in the Southport section of Fairfield was shaken early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside Wafu Asian Bistro. News 12 reported that police responded to the bistro to reports of shots fired. They found shell casings inside and outside the location but no victim.
FAIRFIELD, CT
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man punches cop in the face during arrest: police

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man allegedly punched a cop in the face as police arrested him on Long Island Friday. Julian Lynch, 28, is charged with assault, attempted robbery, menacing, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and resisting arrest in connection to various incidents that happened overnight Friday. He was allegedly involved in two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Man Dragged To Death By Subway Train

Riding the subway’s in New York City these days and you’re basically rolling the dice with your life because if the violence doesn’t get you, the train itself just might. According to the Gothamist, a subway passenger was killed on Wednesday night (June 15) on the Q line when he got stuck between the platform […]
BROOKLYN, NY

