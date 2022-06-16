The Hardest Thing About A Father’s Legacy? The Truth.

Firstborn children are 30% more likely to become managers and take leadership positions, while only-children tend to be agreeable and more creative than others. These are the findings of two separate studies published in recent weeks. The first examined firstborn children from Sweden, while the second study focused on only children in China. Both reached the same broad conclusion: Our gut instincts about birth order may be spot-on. The firstbornstudy, which only examined Swedish boys, found that firstborn children were more likely to stay in school, do their homework, and possess higher IQs. “The differences among siblings had everything to do with family dynamics in the children’s early years,” The Atlantic reports. “First, having more children means parents can spend less time on each child, and as parental investments decline, so may IQ. Second…as siblings compete for their parents’ love (or ice cream, or toys), they occupy certain niches — older siblings demonstrate their competence and power, while younger siblings cultivate more creative strategies to get attention.”

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO