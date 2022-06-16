ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Hardest Thing About A Father’s Legacy? The Truth.

Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tad Friend’s memoir, In the Early Times: A Life Reframed, is about his father, Theodore Wood Friend III, the former president of Swarthmore College, a public figure who remained inscrutable to his kids. It’s also about marriage, family, and what happens when one man plunges into the truth behind his widely...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Craig Melvin Says Being a Better Dad to His Kids Was 'Motivation' to Reconcile with His Father

Craig Melvin is reflecting on how his relationship with his father directly impacts his role as a dad of two. Speaking to Kindred by Parents, a new digital destination and community dedicated to Black families, the Today co-host, 43, shared that his desire to be a better father motivated him to reconcile with his own dad, who struggled with addiction throughout the journalist's childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

I Parented Like A French Dad And My Kids Started Listening To Me

In the extremely bestselling parenting book, Bringing Up BeBe, author Pamela Druckerman flaneurs happily through the rules of French parenting, which apparently incubates incredibly well-behaved kids who sleep through the night, eat everything on their plates at dinner, and potty-train themselves at 3 months. Naturally, this appealed to my starred, barred, and hypertensive heart. I want to import that lifestyle. I want my kids to be chill and cool and maybe end up wearing Cheap Monday jeans while listening to house music. Whatever improves on the fickle, sleepless, whiney status quo my 4 and 6-year-olds have worked assiduously to establish. So I decided to just go full French for a little while. I wanted to see how it went.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

6 Hard But Comforting Truths About Grief

Grief is commonly misunderstood despite the fact that every person experiences grief of some kind. Grief should not be task-oriented but instead seen as a process to be moved through. Grievers should be allowed to grieve at their own pace and in their own way. Those grieving are under no...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is a Narcissistic Sibling the Reason for Your Estrangement?

Narcissism often is rooted in the original family where children were pitted against each other. Parents may enable narcissistic siblings by excusing bad behavior and insisting that the family stay together at all costs. Ending the sibling relationship is sometimes the only way to stop the cruel and abusive behavior.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freud
Person
Rousseau
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why can't you remember being born, learning to walk or saying your first words? What scientists know about 'infantile amnesia'

Whenever I teach about memory in my child development class at Rutgers University, I open by asking my students to recall their very first memories. Some students talk about their first day of pre-K; others talk about a time when they got hurt or upset; some cite the day their younger sibling was born. Despite vast differences in the details, these memories do have a couple of things in common: They’re all autobiographical, or memories of significant experiences in a person’s life, and they typically didn’t happen before the age of 2 or 3. In fact, most people can’t remember...
SCIENCE
zeiy

Lessons from the Book You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. This book is about how to heal your life by centering on what you need to do. The author, Louise Hay, provides many stories of people who have healed their lives and restated the teachings for us to make them easier for us to understand. This was my fourth read-through of this book, and I am learning new things with each replay because the lessons are always universal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Fathers#Swarthmore College#The New Yorker
Fatherly

Why Firstborns Are Leaders And Only-Children Are Creative

Firstborn children are 30% more likely to become managers and take leadership positions, while only-children tend to be agreeable and more creative than others. These are the findings of two separate studies published in recent weeks. The first examined firstborn children from Sweden, while the second study focused on only children in China. Both reached the same broad conclusion: Our gut instincts about birth order may be spot-on. The firstbornstudy, which only examined Swedish boys, found that firstborn children were more likely to stay in school, do their homework, and possess higher IQs. “The differences among siblings had everything to do with family dynamics in the children’s early years,” The Atlantic reports. “First, having more children means parents can spend less time on each child, and as parental investments decline, so may IQ. Second…as siblings compete for their parents’ love (or ice cream, or toys), they occupy certain niches — older siblings demonstrate their competence and power, while younger siblings cultivate more creative strategies to get attention.”
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Sarah Rose

Healing My Relationships

I'm in no way a relationship expert. I'm not really an expert in anything, not even writing, which is the thing I studied only because it was the thing that felt most intuitive and correct. But if you asked me most grammar questions, I probably don't know the answer. I know what a noun is, but I don't know what a dangling participle is, and I don't much care. I learned how words work by reading a lot and by writing a lot and so, my expertise here was born of nothing more than exposure and practice.
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman in shock after discovering her late husband's secret

It’s not every day that you discover that your husband was living a dual life all along. It sounds too much like a movie, however, for this woman, this was indeed the reality. Audrey Phillips, then 85 years old, a retired economics teacher, discovered an incredible secret when her husband died. Three years after his death, while sorting through his belongings, had she not opened one particular drawer, she would have known nothing of the epic, hidden story of the man with whom she shared her life for over 64 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

The Best Gifts For Every Type of Dad

Dads are a diverse bunch. Some love playing video games from the couch at home, others prefer watching sports in packed stadiums. Some fathers workout regularly while others work non-stop to provide for their family and to secure their future. No matter what type of dad is in your life, he deserves the perfect Father’s Day gift. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing options just waiting to be discovered at Sunglass Hut.
MUSIC
Fatherly

8 Common Misconceptions About Shy People You Should Understand

There are no shy people. Or rather, just about everyone experiences shyness to varying degrees throughout their lives. The American Psychological Association defines shyness as “the tendency to feel awkward, worried or tense during social encounters, especially with unfamiliar people.” Shyness is something 98 percent of people experience, some with more frequency and to greater degrees than others. And while we tend to think of shyness as a limitation, those who frequently experience it often embody personal traits that we, as a society, tend to consider admirable.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Fatherly

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy