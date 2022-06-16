ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Founder’s Day of Caring: WJTV helps provide services to the homeless

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc, the parent company of WJTV 12 News, will be observing the 26th anniversary of its founding on Friday, June 17.

Each year as part of their daily service to the community, each station under Nexstar conducts a community service day on the day Nexstar was founded, which was June 17, 1996. The goal of Founder’s Day is to find ways to improve and serve the community.

E-STEAM campers meet humanoid robot

This year, WJTV 12 News is partnering with the City of Jackson, Stewpot Community Services, and Central Mississippi 500 Continuum of Care Outreach teams to help the homeless in the capital city.

The organizations will be feeding the homeless and passing out backpacks filled with health care supplies. The Jackson Free Clinic will also provide blood pressure and glucose testing, as well as COVID-19 boosters and/or vaccines.

HIV testing, community support, assessments and mental services will also be provided to the homeless. The Outreach team will provide the homeless with intake and help them get immediate housing and supportive services.

The event will be held on Friday, June 17 at the Old Metro Inn on Highway 80 West from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WJTV 12 News will be kicking off Founder’s Day off early during Runnable $5 5K on Thursday, June 16. Proceeds will help support Stewpot Community Services in Jackson.

