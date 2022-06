DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, 13-year-old Bailey Harger of Butler Indiana crashed a go-cart when trying to maneuver around a tree. According to police, the go-cart hit a tree on the property in the 6600 block of CR 64, Butler. Harger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, which injured her ribs. Police say she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

BUTLER, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO