Something raw has deeply resonated with Stranger Things fans this season, namely the uphill struggle of its young cast dealing with the implications of trauma, isolation, and growing up. There's an emotional aspect to the show's fourth season that has Kate Bush's '80s track "Running Up That Hill" topping the Global Spotify in 2022, and it's thanks to Stranger Thing's character Max. In an interview with Variety, actress Sadie Sink discussed her role as Max and the connection she has to the character. Sink talks through how she was able to find the proper headspace for a character arc as afflicted as hers, and what Max and her vulnerability mean to her.

TV SERIES ・ 53 MINUTES AGO