ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Adult Protective Services shares tips on how to detect elderly abuse

By Jasmine Perry
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJFTT_0gCrlY5J00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM) – It’s Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and an Adult Protective Services specialist is making a change in the senior community.

When you feel like a senior is being abused, look for red flags. According to studies, approximately 5 million elders in America face abuse every year; however, only one in every 24 abuse cases is being reported.

Faith Based and Community Engagement Specialist for Adult Protective services Grace Ortiz says she empowers the community to help our seniors and make a positive change in their lives.

One thing to notice when it comes to elderly abuse is that they all have one thing in common and that is neglect.

For example, if you see an elderly individual losing weight or if you go to their home and their air conditioning isn’t working, it’s more than likely they are not being well taken care of. Ortiz suggests to call Adult Protective Services.

“I ask everyone to please be a buddy to a senior. During these really hot days, don’t just do it on those days I’m saying but all the time, we should be a buddy to a senior, we’re all  connected to somebody who’s aged. An older Texan, check on them. Ensure that they’re okay, that they have utilities, they have food, that they’re taking their medication,” Ortiz said.

The signs to look out for when an elderly is being abused is bruising, burns, cuts and if they are living with the abuser you will notice intimidation and isolation.

Ortiz says if you notice something off with the senior, don’t be afraid to ask how you get that bruise and make sure the story matches their injury.

Another thing to look out for is family interest with  money and assets.

“People will start thinking, family members, you know what my mom, my aunt, my dad are getting older. I better get involved because I want to make sure I get my inheritance.”

Although there is elderly people with Dementia or Alzheimer’s, look out for signs in their mental status and ability to remember things and a doctor will tell you how bad their state of mind is.

“One day, I’m going to be very, very honest with you and sincere, one day we’re going to be in those shoes,” Ortiz said.

According to Grace, anybody who is abused from the age of 65 and older, is eligible for Adult Protective Services .

Grace wants everyone to know that there is an agency that wants to help and their goal is not to put an elderly in a nursing home but ensure they can stay home and live with dignity and respect.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Westside Pregnancy Center helps El Paso parents with emergency babysitting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moms and dads if you’re looking for someone to babysit your child then look no further because the Westside Pregnancy Center is here for you. If you’re struggling with personal issues, financial stability or just need someone to watch your child because no one else can that’s okay because Westside […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Otero County Prison donates crochet items to Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week. Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital. Mrs. Vasquez who is […]
EL PASO, TX
WTGS

Texas 4-year-old boy looking for stem cell donor

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC/KFOX) — A stem blood cell donor registration drive was held in hopes of finding a donor for an El Paso, Texas native. Dak Lopez, who is only 4 years old, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The family and friends of Lopez partnered with the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: The future of healthcare in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has reshaped how we think of many aspects of our lives. Perhaps no area has been more impacted than healthcare itself. ABC-7 Xtra looks into the future of healthcare in El Paso. Guests this week include the Chief Executive Officer for University Medical Center, Jacob Cintron and Chief Executive Officer for the Hospitals of Providence, Nico Tejeda.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Ellen Smyth in her New Role with the City

Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Ellen Smyth to talk about some updates happening at the City of El Paso and specifically improvements to services. She is now the Chief Transit and Field Officer for the city and has news about improvements to Sun Metro routes. She also has information...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Abuse#Adult Protective Services#Elder Abuse#Elderly People#Texan
KTSM

EPCSO: Body recovered from canal in San Eli

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday the recovery of a body from a canal in San Elizario. On June 19, at 12:00 p.m., EPCSO Deputies were dispatched to a call about a discovery of an unidentified body in the canal in San Elizario in the […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

FBI offers seminar to protect elders from fraud scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Elder Fraud crime levels have increased over the last five years in the country. The FBI El Paso Field Office is partnering with Harvest Christian Center and will be hosting an in-person and web livestream event today to educate the community in this topic. The elder community has become less […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DACC program aims to better assist adults with disabilities in accessing workforce training

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for a new year-long program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA). It’s designed to engage participants in career exploration and self-discovery, work and professional skill development, and community engagement. Applications for registration […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

Mental health patients drowning in shallow pool of providers

A sense of relief overcame Jorge when he finally landed a job in March 2021 after being out of work for 10 months during the pandemic — a time in which he also went without mental health treatment. A recent graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of June 17

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still low

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Epstrong.org, COVID-19 is making a bit of a comeback in the Sun City. Just one month ago the Borderland saw 89 new cases, this month there are 256. Dr. Armando Meza, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech says we have been seeing this increase since the beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body recovered in the lower valley by water rescue team

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Water Rescue Units are responded to a body recovery in the lower valley. First report of individual in the water came in at 11:13 A.M. according to El Paso Fire Department. The body of a female approximately in her 20s was recovered, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annunciation House to close down Casa de Refugiado shelter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with Annunciation House have announced the date for when they will be closing their Casa de Refugiado shelter. Executive director Ruben Garcia announced that July 31st is when the shelter will be closing, citing multiple reasons as how and why they came to this decision. Garcia explained that this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating body found in West El Paso apartment

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a body found at an apartment complex in West El Paso. KTSM photographers say there was heavy police presence off of the 100 block of Festival Drive. El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and medical examiners were on the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Social Media Going Crazy About An HEB In El Paso. Is It Coming?

One of the biggest stores to ever come from Texas is H-E-B. For years we've been wanting an H-E-B store to open up in El Paso, including many of us here at work. It's been SUCH a big deal, there's even a Facebook group called "Bring HEB to El Paso" posting any news article or photo that might hint to the possibility of H-E-B opening up in town. But as early as 2019, they have said that they have NO plans on opening in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy