Burien, WA

City of Burien wants to know your thoughts on tree regulations

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago

The City of Burien announced this week that it is considering zoning code changes to help protect trees on private properties, and they’re seeking public feedback.

“Code changes are being studied to see how the City can protect and preserve large, healthy trees and making sure the trees are replaced when they must be removed,” the city said.

The community is invited to take a short survey on tree protection and regulation on private property. Feedback from the survey will be presented to the Burien City Council when they review proposed zoning code changes this fall.

The survey closes July 31, 2022.

Here’s a video the city released:

Learn more about tree regulations and how to get involved/give feedback at burienwa.gov/TreeRegulations.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

