Great Falls, MT

Two neighborhood councils meet June 20-24

By Jenn Rowell
 4 days ago

City reminding residents of July 4 fireworks rules

As the July 4 holiday approaches, Great Falls Fire Rescue is reminding the public to be aware of the city’s fireworks rules and regulations, plus safety tips. The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.
GREAT FALLS, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
Don Ryan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana South central Teton County in north central Montana West central Cascade County in central Montana * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 203 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Augusta to 14 miles northwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Wolf Creek, Bowmans Corner, Bean Lake and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Montana East-West Shrine game is full circle moment for podcaster Mitch Bohn

GREAT FALLS — Twenty years ago, Mitch Bohn served as the Montana East-West Shrine game patient ambassador in Great Falls. “So I was the Shrine Boy at that time. I was four or five or six. I can't remember exactly,” Bohn said this week. “I was young and the game was here. It was kind of the same atmosphere, just great atmosphere.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
#Ice Cream Social#Neighborhood Council
West two-quarterback system for Shrine Game: 'They've each earned their right to play'

GREAT FALLS — The West team has two future Montana Griz at QB, Helena's Kaden Hout and Hamilton's Tyson Rostad. “We're just gonna do our thing. I think those guys are gonna rotate out on certain series, and, you know, they're good friends and get along. And I told them, you guys manage it yourselves. And you guys are gonna play the same amount of time. And they've done a good job of that. They know what they're doing. They know that this is an all-star game. They've each earned their right to play and so they're gonna go and do it themselves. And it'll be great,” West head coach Bryce Carver said.
GREAT FALLS, MT

