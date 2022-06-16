Two neighborhood councils meet June 20-24

GREAT FALLS — The West team has two future Montana Griz at QB, Helena's Kaden Hout and Hamilton's Tyson Rostad. “We're just gonna do our thing. I think those guys are gonna rotate out on certain series, and, you know, they're good friends and get along. And I told them, you guys manage it yourselves. And you guys are gonna play the same amount of time. And they've done a good job of that. They know what they're doing. They know that this is an all-star game. They've each earned their right to play and so they're gonna go and do it themselves. And it'll be great,” West head coach Bryce Carver said.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO