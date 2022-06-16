Jurnee Smollett Sparkles in Bold Red Alexandre Vauthier Cutout Dress at ‘Spiderhead’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Jurnee Smollett went with a daring red carpet look for the premiere of her new film “Spiderhead.”

The actress attended the New York screening of the Netflix movie Wednesday night wearing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier ’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Smollett’s look was a red, crystal-embellished cutout dress, which she paired with black pumps from Christian Louboutin and De Beers jewelry. The look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Smollett joined costar Miles Teller on the red carpet . Teller, fresh off his role in “Top Gun: Maverick,” wore a plum-colored, silk suit for the premiere. Teller also walked the red carpet alongside his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Smollett rarely shies away from a standout fashion moment on the red carpet. She grabbed attention during the 2021 awards season when she wore high-fashion looks, including a Zuhair Murad pink ballgown at the SAG Awards , a feathered Elie Saab dress at the Oscars and a silver sequined Louis Vuitton suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Earlier in the “Spiderhead” press tour, Smollett wore another look from Alexandre Vauthier : a pink sculptural jacket paired with a plaid pink skirt.

“Spiderhead” is described as a sci-fi thriller film that tells the story of two inmates, played by Smollett and Teller, who form a connection while in a state-of-the-art prison that’s run by a brilliant visionary (played by Chris Hemsworth) who is performing experiments with mind-altering drugs on his prisoners in exchange for commuted sentences. The film debuts on Netflix on Friday.

