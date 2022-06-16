State of Emergency Declared in Brown County as Storm Cleanup Continues

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As people continue to clean up from Wednesday’s storm, local emergency management officials are again urging residents to have plans in place for the future. Not everyone was completely prepared for the impact of storms that knocked out power for days in parts...
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Four people are now displaced after an early morning house fire. Green Bay Metro fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the roof...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – No Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed as having “high” COVID-19 spread on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly update. Last week, Brown and Door counties were listed in the “high” category. In that category, the CDC recommends everyone...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Joannes Aquatic Center is opening this afternoon for the first time in over two years. “Breaking news – Joannes Aquatic Center will be opening today at 2:00 p.m.,” said Green Bay Parks Recreation Supervisor, Ann Moeller. ” They are currently training all of our new staff from 12-2 today.”
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Public Library is holding meetings to gather input on what the expanded branch on Green Bay’s east side should offer. The listening sessions will give people the chance to see preliminary plans of the new library, give feedback on outdoor and indoor spaces and amenities, and have questions answered.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Friday, Valley Transit recognized Dump the Pump Day in Appleton. Dump the Pump Day is an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association. It’s to encourage people to ride public transportation instead of driving personal vehicles. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. ‘s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.87/g higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is projecting a $36 million budget deficit in three years. It has district officials taking an earlier look at the budget for next school year. For the first time, Green Bay’s Board of Education is getting a rundown of its next budget, four months before it normally votes on it.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The countdown is on to EAA AirVenture, and the schedule of daily air shows is now set. The 69th annual fly-in convention is set for July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. This year’s AirVenture features nine air shows over seven days, including night...
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A teacher at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, of Sheboygan, was arrested Wednesday. Inappropriate photos were discovered on Melin’s cellphone. Investigators say they were taken...
WEYAUWEGA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It may have been Father’s Day Sunday, but it’s also a very special day for a woman in Weyauwega. She celebrated a birthday, few ever reach. Harriett Dean was born on June 19, 1920. On Sunday, her family gathered at her home to...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several advocacy groups came together to celebrate Juneteenth at Joannes Park on Saturday. Juneteenth, now in its second year as a federal holiday, recognizes the time where slaves were finally told of their freedom after the Civil War. They were told months after emancipation.
Comments / 0