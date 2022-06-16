State of Emergency Declared in Brown County as Storm Cleanup Continues

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is projecting a $36 million budget deficit in three years. It has district officials taking an earlier look at the budget for next school year. For the first time, Green Bay’s Board of Education is getting a rundown of its next budget, four months before it normally votes on it.

