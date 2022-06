Some bands piece together a single elaborate concept album and consider themselves daring musical adventurers exploring uncharted territory. Compared to Coheed And Cambria, they’re package tourists tucking into the conceptual version of egg and chips. This is a band who have forged a concept career, with an ongoing sci-fi storyline now spanning nine of their 10 studio albums and a slew of comics and books. Hells, this outing is just the second part of a new five-part arc and the deluxe version comes with its own illustrated novella.

