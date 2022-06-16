How Will I Know When the Pandemic Is Over?

After two years of lockdown, a number of conferences and conventions resumed holding live meetings this year. These afforded the attendees with opportunities to reconnect in person and spend time with friends, colleagues, and fellow professionals. Throughout one convention this spring, I kept hearing people comment on how easily they fell into the same rhythms with others and yet how paradoxically odd it all felt, both familiar and unfamiliar. Special effects wizard Fon Davis, whose experience includes working on The Nightmare Before Christmas and various Star Wars films, wondered why this might be, and he suggested that neurological changes that had developed over the previous two years might account for some of that. It's a smart question.

HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO