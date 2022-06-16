Padres pregame: Ha-Seong Kim sits as Friars look for four-game sweep

Ha-seong Kim took two balls off his right elbow guard on Wednesday night. He also walked and tripled in the Padres ' 19-5 win over the Cubs before Sergio Alcántara pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning.

Acting manager Ryan Flaherty said Kim was fine but he is out of the lineup Thursday as the Padres look to complete a four-game sweep at Wrigley Field.

First pitch is at 11:20 a.m.

Kim had started 13 straight games at shortstop, hitting .239/.346/.326 with three extra-base hits over that span.

He is hitting .226/.317/.359 on the season but hasn’t homered since May 13.

Alcántara is starting in place of Kim at shortstop, just his third start at the position with San Diego and sixth overall. The 25-year-old switch hitter is 2-for-22 with three runs scored, three RBIs, two walks and eight strikeouts since the Padres claimed him last month.

Alcántara will hit ninth in a lineup with most of the usual suspects against right-handed starting pitching. Austin Nola will serve as the catcher as he has for each of Joe Musgrove’s starts this season.

Thursday's pitching matchup

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA)

The NL Cy Young candidate’s average exit velocity of 85.9 mph ranks in the top 10 percent of the majors among qualifying pitchers. His 1.50 ERA is the second lowest among qualifying starters behind Tony Gonsolin (1.42). Musgrove has a 1.97 career ERA against the Cubs, but last faced them in 2020 (3 IP, 2 ER).

Here is how he's fared against current Cubs hitters:

Cubs RHP Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

The 28-year-old rookie has allowed nine homers in his first 17 innings in the majors, including an MLB-record-tying six in five innings in his last start at Yankee Stadium. He allowed one earned run in six innings in each of his first two starts.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .