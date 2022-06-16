Juventus offer up three players to Atletico Madrid including Moise Kean in swap deal for Alvaro Morata

JUVENTUS are reportedly offering Atletico Madrid their choice of three players in exchange for Alvaro Morata.

Gazzetta claims Max Allegri is keen to keep the Spaniard permanently after his loan move.

Juventus are offering Atletico Madrid their pick of three players in exchange for Alvaro Morata Credit: Getty

Moise Kean is up for grabs should Atletico fancy signing him Credit: Getty

Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan in Turin, scoring 32 goals in 92 games.

But Juventus, who have already paid an £8.5million loan fee, can’t afford the £38.5m clause written into Morata’s contract.

And they hope Atletico, who do not want the ex-Chelsea flop back, will be open to a straight swap deal.

It’s claimed striker Moise Kean, plus midfield duo Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria, are all up for grabs.

Kean himself has only just rejoined Juventus permanently from Everton.

Meanwhile, Rabiot has failed to impress in three seasons with the Italian giants.

And Zakaria also failed to hit the ground running following a January switch from Gladbach,

It now remains to be seen if Atletico take the bait.

But they may not have much of a choice, with Morata already said to have snubbed interest from Arsenal and Newcastle.

The Spaniard endured a miserable 18 months during his time at Chelsea, managing just 16 goals in 47 league outings.

And Morata, who previously played for Juve between 2014 and 2016, only has eyes for Allegri’s squad.