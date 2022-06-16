ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic violence survivor speaks on supporting victims in wake of NYPD cop’s death

By AJ Jondonero, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino, Veronica Rosario
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a domestic dispute between an NYPD officer and her husband turned deadly, domestic violence survivors are showing how widespread the issue really is.

Stephanie McGraw joined PIX11 News to talk about the struggles she and her fellow survivors have faced and continue to face.

“It is something that we are still shamed about,” she said. “Our job is to expose domestic violence for what it is — a crime, not a shame.”

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Anyone looking for resources can reach out for help at the websites and phone numbers below:

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE
  • Visit www.TheHotline.org .
  • Safe Horizon Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

In the state of New York

  • The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906

In the state of New Jersey

  • The New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233)
  • Legal Services of New Jersey Domestic Violence Representation Project at 888- LSNJ-LAW (888) 576-5529
  • Project S.A.R.A.H (Stop Abusive Relationships at Home) at (973) 777-7638

More resources can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

