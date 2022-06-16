ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Steel quotas in spotlight following Downing Street ethics chief’s resignation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwYDH_0gCrjMoF00
Financial News

Restrictions on steel imports appear to have gained a new political salience following the resignation of Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial standards.

Lord Geidt’s resignation letter did not explicitly state which issue had forced him to quit but the Prime Minister’s reply referred to a matter concerning the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) that had previously had cross-party support.

This has widely been taken to mean the question of extending quotas on steel imports, with a decision due by the end of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07616Q_0gCrjMoF00
Lord Geidt’s resignation letter did not explicitly state which issue had forced him to quit (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The TRA itself said the Prime Minister’s letter “appears” to refer to the steel safeguards case, although Downing Street has refused to comment.

The TRA was established after Brexit by the Trade Act 2021 to help defend the UK’s economic interests from unfair international trading practices, and makes recommendations on tariffs and quotas where appropriate.

The UK carried over the steel safeguards originally imposed by the EU when it left the bloc in 2020, and in June 2021 the TRA recommended revoking some of them as there was either no evidence of increased imports or the tariffs were harming the competitiveness of UK companies that use steel.

But the backlash from steel producers led then-trade secretary Liz Truss to overrule the TRA and continue most of the safeguards for another year, apparently due to concern about imports from China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Cj4_0gCrjMoF00
Trade minister Penny Mordaunt said a decision on extending quotas on steel imports was expected ‘very shortly’ (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

That decision is now up for review again, with Labour pushing for the safeguards to continue. As recently as Thursday morning, shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Government to make a decision “today”.

In response, trade minister Penny Mordaunt would say only that the decision was expected “very shortly”.

Overruling the TRA again would further cast doubt on the agency’s purpose, with commentator Sam Lowe describing the decision in June 2021 as having left the body “kneecapped”, and suggested the Government’s commitment to free trade was conditional on politically important industries such as steel being protected.

It would also potentially breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which is why Lord Geidt appears to have objected given that the Ministerial Code requires ministers to comply with the law.

We have been made aware of the Prime Minister’s letter to Lord Geidt today. The TRA case to which the letter appears to refer was ‘called in’ by the Government earlier this year, meaning that the Government holds full decision-making authority in relation to the case

In his resignation, Lord Gedit referred to “measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” that had placed him in “an impossible and odious position”.

In his reply to Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson said the decision under consideration by the Government “would be in line with our domestic law but might be seen to conflict with our obligations under the WTO”.

A spokesperson for the TRA said: “We have been made aware of the Prime Minister’s letter to Lord Geidt today.

“The Trade Remedies Authority case to which the letter appears to refer was ‘called in’ by the Government earlier this year, meaning that the Government holds full decision-making authority in relation to the case.

“The TRA has carried out analysis under the Government’s direction and we provided a Report of Findings to the Secretary of State for International Trade on June 1. The Report of Findings is an analytical piece of work designed to inform Government decision-making and does not contain recommendations from the TRA.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser. John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.
POLITICS
newschain

DUP return to Stormont will not be calendar-led, Givan insists

DUP considerations on lifting its block on powersharing in Northern Ireland will not be calendar-led, former first minister Paul Givan has insisted. Mr Givan said his party needed to see draft legislation to scrap the bulk of the Northern Ireland Protocol taken through Parliament before it could countenance a return to a devolved executive.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told by agency bosses to drop ‘worrying’ plan to use their staff to break strikes

Boris Johnson’s plan allow the use of agency staff to break strikes will break In the international commitments, recruiters have warned.The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents more than 3,000 agencies, also warned the idea would fail to avert the rail strikes and would only “prolong” the bitter dispute.The confederation joined with the TUC in a joint call on business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to drop plans to repeal the ban – introduced in 1973 by Edward Heath’s Conservative government – as a ‘Summer of Discontent’ looms. The union body warned that the move would breach...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organisation#Downing Street#Steel#Uk#Tra#Eu
newschain

Boris Johnson undergoes ‘minor routine operation’ for sinuses

Boris Johnson underwent a “very minor routine operation related to his sinuses” at a London hospital on Monday morning, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning. “He...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Country
China
newschain

SNP do not have mandate for independence referendum, says Alister Jack

The SNP have no mandate for an independence referendum and support for a second vote next year is “relatively low”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said. The UK Government minister responded to questions about the Scottish Government’s bid for a second referendum as he appeared at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Tories’ ‘levelling-up’ agenda destined to fail – Starmer

The Government’s “levelling-up” agenda is destined to fail because ministers are unwilling to decentralise power from Whitehall, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will say. In a speech to the Labour Local Government Association conference in Warwick on Sunday, the Labour leader will accuse the Tories of “hoarding” power at the centre while “squandering” the potential of the rest of the country.
POLITICS
newschain

Truss welcomes release of Britons held by Taliban

Five British nationals who were being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released from detention. The Foreign Office issued an apology on behalf of the families of the five for “any breach of Afghan culture, customs and laws” and said it was a “mistake” for them to have gone to the country against official travel advice.
newschain

Bank of England decision-maker repeats call for higher interest rates

A key Bank of England decision-maker has warned that drops in the value of the pound could push up inflation further and called for higher interest rates in response. Catherine Mann, who sits on the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said she was one of three members who wanted the Bank’s base rate to increase to 1.5% from 1% last week.
BUSINESS
newschain

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold new elections

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office has announced that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections. The election, expected in October or November, would be Israel’s fifth in three years and could also set the stage for a return to power by long-time prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy