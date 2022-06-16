ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Polk Sheriff: Car burglaries solved after teen accidentally shoots himself with stolen firearm

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A rash of car burglaries were solved after a teen accidentally shot himself with a stolen handgun. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to solve six recent burglaries in the Medulla area of Lakeland. There, a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 7

Sump Ms America
4d ago

please put these guy's in a good program and keep them away from the family until they're 18 years old so that they can mold and grow into good young men 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I'm sorry for the peoples who they did wrong to 😢 but they really need help and an opportunity to find themselves and grow as good young man 💯💯💯

Reply
3
Sump Ms America
4d ago

let's pray for all of our young kids and that they gets the help at a young age from real programs that'll make the to be a successful individual in life !! not one race but all race 🙏🙏🙏 Amen thank you Jesus

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Police investigating death at Lakeland mall

LAKELAND, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at the Shoppes of Lakeland Shopping Center in North Lakeland. Though it is early in the investigation, the Lakeland Police Department says the death appears to be a suicide. However, police say an officer responding to the scene on Sunday deployed a...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Clearwater Police Officer saves kitten from drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A kitten didn’t have to use one of its nine lives thanks to a Clearwater Police Officer who answered the call. Officers Krolick and Durrance rescued the kitten from a storm drain Sunday morning. Firefighters from Station 45 also assisted the rescue. The kitten is...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Cars
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman dies in fiery one-car crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Saturday night and two others critically injured in a one-car crash on 15th Street East, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was traveling south on 15th Street East at 53rd Avenue East shortly before midnight when it...
BRADENTON, FL
villages-news.com

PepperTree woman arrested in boyfriend brawl after trying to block him in driveway

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway. Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car to prevent him from pulling out of his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to back out of his driveway, but the back hitch on his truck struck the front left quarter panel of Goodwin’s vehicle. It was unintentional, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Michael Kors
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Polk Sheriff#Medulla
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy