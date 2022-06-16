ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

State of Emergency Declared in Brown County as Storm Cleanup Continues

By Rob Sussman
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAQ) — Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has declared a state...

wtaq.com

wtaq.com

Joannes Aquatic Center Opens as Heat Wave Rolls In

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Joannes Aquatic Center is opening this afternoon for the first time in over two years. “Breaking news – Joannes Aquatic Center will be opening today at 2:00 p.m…To have our two largest facilities open, especially as another heat wave comes through, it’s really a great feeling knowing we can provide that service,” said Green Bay Parks Recreation Supervisor, Ann Moeller. ” They are currently training all of our new staff from 12-2 today…We are so excited to have Joannes open again. It’s been two long summers without that facility open.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Valley Transit Encourages People to ‘Dump the Pump’

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Friday, Valley Transit recognized Dump the Pump Day in Appleton. Dump the Pump Day is an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association. It’s to encourage people to ride public transportation instead of driving personal vehicles. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Driver Dies After Crashing into De Pere Garage

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The driver of a SUV died after crashing into a garage in De Pere over the weekend. It happened Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Oconto Place on the city’s east side. Upon arrival, crews found the SUV had...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

We’re Getting A Break In The Price At The Pump

NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. ‘s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.87/g higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

More Details Of Fatal Police Shooting In Oconto County

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and a woman he shot and killed during a confrontation last week in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sgt. Jordan Longsine fatally shot Dakota Coleman, 27, on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road on June 8.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

GBAPSD Prepares To Deal With Major Budget Deficit

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is projecting a $36 million budget deficit in three years. It has district officials taking an earlier look at the budget for next school year. For the first time, Green Bay’s Board of Education is getting a rundown of its next budget, four months before it normally votes on it.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Air Show Schedule Set for EAA AirVenture 2022

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The countdown is on to EAA AirVenture, and the schedule of daily air shows is now set. The 69th annual fly-in convention is set for July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. This year’s AirVenture features nine air shows over seven days, including night...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Roncalli Teacher Suspected of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A teacher at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, of Sheboygan, was arrested Wednesday. Inappropriate photos were discovered on Melin’s cellphone. Investigators say they were taken...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Birthday Celebration 102 Years In The Making

WEYAUWEGA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It may have been Father’s Day Sunday, but it’s also a very special day for a woman in Weyauwega. She celebrated a birthday, few ever reach. Harriett Dean was born on June 19, 1920. On Sunday, her family gathered at her home to...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wtaq.com

Agricultural Youth Mentorship Program Back Again in 2022!

Farmer for a Day youth mentorship program is back again on August 3-6 during the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh, WI. This agricultural mentorship program connects local youth to agriculture, STEAM, the county fair and other hands-on activities to encourage continued personal growth and community involvement. Youth, ages 7-16, are paired with a Winnebago County Fair youth exhibitor from 4-H or FFA to experience a personalized, 1-hour guided tour around the fairgrounds. During this tour you’ll discover and learn more about livestock, plants, cultural arts, mechanical science, foods and nutrition, and more! Alongside the guided tour, each participant will receive a free fair entry, a goodie bag, and a certificate.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Trail Attack Suspect Wants DNA Evidence Thrown Out

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in an attack on a woman walking on a De Pere trail wants the DNA evidence in the case barred from use at trial. Meanwhile, an Oct. 24 trial date was set Friday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Juneteenth Celebration Brings People Together

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several advocacy groups came together to celebrate Juneteenth at Joannes Park on Saturday. Juneteenth, now in its second year as a federal holiday, recognizes the time where slaves were finally told of their freedom after the Civil War. They were told months after emancipation.
GREEN BAY, WI

Community Policy