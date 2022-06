PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings that killed three people and injured six others on Saturday. In Brewerytown, a male between the ages of 15 and 18 years old was shot twice and killed, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North 27th Street. Police say the victim was shot in the upper back and lower back and pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m. A 59-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in West Philadelphia, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m. In University City, police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO