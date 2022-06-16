ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Hyundai Palisade Pricing Up $1350–$2000, XRT Model Revealed

By Joey Capparella
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade starts at $36,245 for the base SE trim. The loaded Calligraphy AWD is $52,095 and comes with some new features. There's also a new XRT model that starts at $41,545. Hyundai's Palisade continues its march up the price ladder for the 2023 model year....

