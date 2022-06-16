ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Frozenheim - Launch Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrozenheim leaves Early Access and the full release is...

www.ign.com

IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft Cave biome is quite possibly the most famous Minecraft biome, next to Plains and Forests. Standard Caves are not so much a biome in and of themselves, but rather cut underground sections away. These can be vast rooms with pillars of stone, or maze-like tunnels. Caves are made of stone most of the time, but below a height of zero you'll encounter Deepslate, which takes longer to mine.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

South Vern Quest Guide(11-20)

South Vern has a lengthy questline with a total of 38 quests, taking you across two new zones. Here's our guide on quests 11-20, starting with In Search of Avele and ending with Guide's Mission. You can find the other pages, including the first ten, linked below:. All South Vern...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Five ‘Spider-Man’ movies are arriving on Disney+ this week

Five Spider-Man films, covering all three franchises, are coming to Disney+ UK this week, the streaming service has announced. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming – variously starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland – will be available to stream from June 17, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Slay Moonbane

Learn how to slay Moonbane in Naraka: Bladepoint for a chance at some rare cosmetic items. The giant dragon is one of the most elusive PvE bosses you can encounter, though, so you need plenty of patience if you’re aiming for all the Moonbane treasures. What Is Moonbane?. Moonbane...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Carpe Diem

There’s a small un-named property in the southern area of Gullnamar, close to the mouth of the river, where you’ll find a woman crying next to a cart. Speak to her, and she’ll lament not being able to say goodbye to her husband before his fatal accident.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
IGN

YouTuber Builds a PS5 Slim as a DIY Project and It is Actually Cool

PlayStation 5 is the next-gen console that all players hope to get their hands on. The demand for this console is unfathomable and the supply for it is the complete opposite. Recently, players have learned that Sony will take around 2 more years to end the supply shortage. They were also informed about Sony allegedly working on a Pro version for the PlayStation 5. Many were hoping that Sony would try to work on a slimmer version of this next-gen console, but that hasn't been the case.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Optic Glass

There are a number of materials to collect on Fortuna III within The Cycle: Frontier. One of those is Optic Glass, but it can be tricky to find due to their limited spawn locations. The page below details where to find Optic Glass, and what it can be used for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Special Requests

This page is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's wiki guide. Here you will find all the information regarding Special Requests and what to do to complete them. What Are Special Requests. Special Requests are collectibles certain characters ask you to retrieve after finding their cameo in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Beginner's Guide: Basics and Features

The Quarry is an interactive survival horror from Supermassive Games that was released on June 10, 2022, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This Beginner's Guide covers the basic mechanics of The Quarry, including the death rewind system, the different choices and decisions that your character can make throughout their journey, the binge-worthy movie modes available, and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Clue Locations

There are 40 Clues to be found when exploring the many acres of Hackett’s Quarry Summer Camp in The Quarry. These clues provide insight into the Freakshow Fire and the history of both the Summer Camp and the Hackett family. IGN's Clue guide for The Quarry details the exact locations where all 40 clues can be found in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Weapons In The Cycle: Frontier

A large chunk of your time whilst playing The Cycle: Frontier will be fending off various threats, be they deadly monsters or relentless fellow players. As such, it's probably a good idea to know what the best arsenal of weaponry is to ensure that you stand a fighting chance, or better yet, winning outright.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

South Vern Chaos Line Dungeon

Once you’ve finished the main quest for South Vern, you’ll find Lost Ark’s Chaos Line Dungeon waiting for you as an extra challenge. Twice a week, you can earn some extra honing materials by completing this optional challenge- here’s how to complete the Chaos Line Dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sinmara's Chosen

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Sinmara's Chosen, including what they are, where they are located, and their combat capabilities. There are three Sinmara's Chosen in Dawn of Ragnarok. They are Muspel Warrior mini-bosses that roam the roads throughout Svartalfheim. Their mission is to seek out Havi and defeat him. They are very similar to the Zealots in the base game. When you get close to one, you will hear the same warning horn as the Zealots. Unlike Zealots, each one possesses a special ability that makes them more challenging. Also, as Muspels, they are immune to fire, so fiery weapon perks and abilities have no effect on them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Key Locations Guide

In The Cycle: Frontier, there are a number of doors in certain buildings that are locked off unless you have the specific keycard required. These keycards can be found dotted all over the map, so check out the guide below to ensure you know where they can be used. Looking...
VIDEO GAMES

