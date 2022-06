If this doesn’t freak you out, I don’t know what will. Security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas captured some sort of strange being outside the perimeter fence at around 1:25 am on Saturday, May 21. And now the City of Amarillo is reaching out to the community to help identify what they’re calling an Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO).

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO