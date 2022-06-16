Railroad Days 2022 Coming Next Week

After nearly six years of working in less than ideal conditions, auto mechanic, Brian Johnson will be moving into a brand new facility on the Western edge of Prophetstown. Johnson has maintained his business, Johnson’s Service Center, in the old Penberthy Factory since he opened. Through the years he has dealt with a lack of heating, cooling and a very leaky roof. The factory was home to several small businesses over the past decade but Johnson is one of the few remaining.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO