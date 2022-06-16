ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Railroad Days 2022 Coming Next Week

wgil.com
 4 days ago

Galesburg Railroad Days 2022 is back next week! Many of the old favorite...

www.wgil.com

Local 4 WHBF

Carl Sandburg College’s 2022 spring semester dean’s, honors lists

Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg has released the names of students who qualified for the dean’s list and honors list for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 […]
ourquadcities.com

Mayor sets ‘Move with the Mayor’ walks

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will host monthly 30-minute Move With the Mayor walks in different parts of the city in an effort to meet residents and promote the importance of an active lifestyle on healthy living. The first 30-minute walk will be at Prospect Park at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg street to close for sewer repair

North Seminary Street at North Street in Galesburg is scheduled to be closed to through traffic Thursday, June 16 beginning at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, for sanitary sewer repair. The work is anticipated to be finished at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
Galesburg, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
voiceofalexandria.com

Geneseo council vows not to be partisan in rental

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo rents office space at City Hall to Republican state Senator Win Stoller. WHAT'S NEW: In agreeing to renew the rental Tuesday night, the council heard a concern from Alderman Martin Rothschild about renting to a partisan elected official. "I don't know very many...
GENESEO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Township sets three-day rummage sale

A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

New Elected FFA State President from McDonough County

The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Johnson Building New Facility In Prophetstown

After nearly six years of working in less than ideal conditions, auto mechanic, Brian Johnson will be moving into a brand new facility on the Western edge of Prophetstown. Johnson has maintained his business, Johnson’s Service Center, in the old Penberthy Factory since he opened. Through the years he has dealt with a lack of heating, cooling and a very leaky roof. The factory was home to several small businesses over the past decade but Johnson is one of the few remaining.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Julie King
977wmoi.com

Sale of City of Galesburg Owned Property

Approximately once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll. The City of Galesburg currently has 22 vacant lots available for sale, with written sealed bids being accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Ryan Matthew Stromson

Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36 of Abingdon, died Friday June 10, 2022. He was born May 15, 1986 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of John and Cathy (Carlson) Stromson. Ryan is survived by one son, Ayden Stromson and one daughter, Brynn Stromson, both at home; his parents, John and Cathy Stromson of Abingdon; his brother, Justin Stromson of Abingdon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
ABINGDON, IL
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria High School senior receives free car

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s not everyday that someone receives a free car, but for one Peoria High School senior, that dream is now a reality. 17-year-old Jerqhari Turner thought he would by himself a car in the next year. “I’ve been saving for a car,” said...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Bettendorf School Board holds special meeting to discuss superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board held a special meeting Thursday night to specifically discuss Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's performance. That meeting was closed to the public. Board members spent about 90 minutes discussing Morse's performance, and members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were not present at the special meeting.
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 17, 2022

06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Increased demand prompts Peoria pool to change hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will be changing its hours in an attempt to balance staff resources with increased demand during Peoria’s bout of extreme heat. Beginning Thursday, June 16, the schedule will be as follows:. 12-3 p.m. Mon-Fri for children 0-12, with a...
PEORIA, IL

