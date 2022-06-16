Railroad Days 2022 Coming Next Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Local historians discovered the first slave to be emancipated by Abraham Lincoln was Nance Legins-Costley, a woman from Pekin. Her son, William Costley, the first male slave emancipated by Lincoln, went on to join the Union Army and was on the docks at Galveston, TX June 19, 1865.
Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg has released the names of students who qualified for the dean’s list and honors list for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 […]
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will host monthly 30-minute Move With the Mayor walks in different parts of the city in an effort to meet residents and promote the importance of an active lifestyle on healthy living. The first 30-minute walk will be at Prospect Park at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June...
North Seminary Street at North Street in Galesburg is scheduled to be closed to through traffic Thursday, June 16 beginning at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, for sanitary sewer repair. The work is anticipated to be finished at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo rents office space at City Hall to Republican state Senator Win Stoller. WHAT'S NEW: In agreeing to renew the rental Tuesday night, the council heard a concern from Alderman Martin Rothschild about renting to a partisan elected official. "I don't know very many...
A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
After nearly six years of working in less than ideal conditions, auto mechanic, Brian Johnson will be moving into a brand new facility on the Western edge of Prophetstown. Johnson has maintained his business, Johnson’s Service Center, in the old Penberthy Factory since he opened. Through the years he has dealt with a lack of heating, cooling and a very leaky roof. The factory was home to several small businesses over the past decade but Johnson is one of the few remaining.
Approximately once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll. The City of Galesburg currently has 22 vacant lots available for sale, with written sealed bids being accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36 of Abingdon, died Friday June 10, 2022. He was born May 15, 1986 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of John and Cathy (Carlson) Stromson. Ryan is survived by one son, Ayden Stromson and one daughter, Brynn Stromson, both at home; his parents, John and Cathy Stromson of Abingdon; his brother, Justin Stromson of Abingdon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Galesburg City Council will vote Monday on settling a federal lawsuit with the former owner of Uptown Bar, Steven “Champ” Coleman. Aldermen can approve a $180,000 settlement for Coleman which doesn’t admit wrongdoing on the part of the city but avoids further liability. The City will...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the oppressive heat, folks at home are battling it by cranking up the air conditioning -- and that means using more energy. Right now Ameren officials said the amount of power in demand by customers is getting close to the amount of power generated.
PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s not everyday that someone receives a free car, but for one Peoria High School senior, that dream is now a reality. 17-year-old Jerqhari Turner thought he would by himself a car in the next year. “I’ve been saving for a car,” said...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board held a special meeting Thursday night to specifically discuss Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's performance. That meeting was closed to the public. Board members spent about 90 minutes discussing Morse's performance, and members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were not present at the special meeting.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will be changing its hours in an attempt to balance staff resources with increased demand during Peoria’s bout of extreme heat. Beginning Thursday, June 16, the schedule will be as follows:. 12-3 p.m. Mon-Fri for children 0-12, with a...
MOLINE, Ill. — For two years, a group of people have been meeting every Saturday at the corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline to raise awareness for racial equality. The weekly Racial Equality Now rallies are organized by the Progressive Action for the Common Good...
