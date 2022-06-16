Recycling center fire still burning near 288 and 610; smoke can be seen for miles

UPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac has transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac who was from California said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. It was not believed that he was impaired but that will be investigated. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO