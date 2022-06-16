ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Recycling center fire still burning near 288 and 610; smoke can be seen for miles

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — If you’re seeing -- or smelling -- smoke on the south side of town, it’s from a big fire burning at a recycling plant off Highway 288 and 610. The smoke at Holmes Road Recycling in the 2800 block of Holmes Road is visible from miles...

www.khou.com

Related
fox26houston.com

8 units destroyed from fire at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Officials were called out to southeast Houston overnight Sunday after an apartment complex caught fire. It's unclear what caused the fire, as of this writing, but firefighters were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 11900 block of Martin Luther King. Initial reports were people might be trapped in the apartment, so the alarm call was upgraded.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot while driving crashes into tree, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman crashed into a tree after being shot Sunday, Houston police said. The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Redfern Drive. The woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

UPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac has transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac who was from California said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. It was not believed that he was impaired but that will be investigated. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man accused of groping lifeguard at Houston water park

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is facing indecent assault charges for groping a female lifeguard at a local water park, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kenneth Kirkpatrick, 59, was arrested Friday at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on North Freeway following the assault accusation. He was booked into the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why can extreme heat take a huge toll on your vehicle?

HOUSTON — Why can extreme heat take a huge toll on your vehicle?. We are no stranger to heat waves here in Houston and we all know that triple digit temps can hit the human body hard. But those extreme temperatures also affect your car. According to AAA that’s...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

5 DIY ways to keep your home cooler this summer

HOUSTON (CW39) The simplest way air duct cleaning improves your cost is by clearing away airway blockages. Clogged air ducts cut your central air conditioner’s power efficiency. Clean ducts mean your system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfy temperature, and less energy is required.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
