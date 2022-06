Kenneth M. “Mike” Rogers, age 71, of Slater, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Slater, with Pastor Chris Lemmon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Slater City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:30 A.M. Tuesday at the church, with a Masonic Service immediately preceding the funeral services. Memorials are suggested to Preferred Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

SLATER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO