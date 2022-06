Mariah Carey was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night. Ironically, she’s never written the music to any of her songs. In the audience at the Marriott Marquis Ballroom last night was Ben Margulies. He was invited by his song publisher. In 1989, Margulies wrote “Vision of Love” and six other songs on her debut album. They’re still her best songs. Although Margulies was in the audience, Carey didn’t acknowledge or thank him.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO