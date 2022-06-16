WBT’s Skyshow Military Experience

Celebrate America with us on July 4th some USA Baseball. After the game, you’ll experience the largest fireworks show in the Southeast – Skyshow!

Each year we honor our Veterans and Active Military with a patriotic flag ceremony immediately following the game.

If you are interested in participating in our flag ceremony and are currently serving or have served in the military we would love to have you!

Sign up for your chance to join us on July 4 including four (4) tickets to the game and be a part of the flag ceremony on the field.

Please understand that all requests are not guaranteed. We will do a random drawing from all entries and award 30 Veterans with tickets and participation in the flag ceremony.

SIGN UP BELOW:

Monday, July 4, 2022

Truist Field:3 24 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC, 28202

Team USA Baseball Game; First pitch at 6:05

FIREWORKS WILL KICK OFF IMMEDIATELY AFTER